DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,252 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.74% of MasTec worth $37,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,842,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.49. 32,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,320. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.46. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.15.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $98,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,886,117.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,490. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

