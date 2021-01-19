DNB Asset Management AS Has $34.84 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,668 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Adobe were worth $34,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 22.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $456.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,203. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.08. The company has a market capitalization of $219.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.27.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,148 shares of company stock worth $3,845,820 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.