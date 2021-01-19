DNB Asset Management AS Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,889 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 99,964 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $35,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,799,288,000 after buying an additional 1,265,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,371,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,761,133,000 after buying an additional 568,480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,507,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $925,878,000 after buying an additional 121,985 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,156,120 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $778,801,000 after buying an additional 251,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,571,332 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $497,498,000 after purchasing an additional 347,494 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.90. 107,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,965. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.65 and a 200-day moving average of $105.32. The stock has a market cap of $200.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.