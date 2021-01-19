DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 96.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,006 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,803 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.24% of Sunrun worth $33,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,183,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,401,441,000 after buying an additional 998,578 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,087,000 after acquiring an additional 932,991 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,077,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,043,000 after acquiring an additional 466,279 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,226,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Sunrun by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,944,000 after buying an additional 430,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $58.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.76.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $603,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,206.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $4,345,169.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,632,747 shares of company stock valued at $106,374,241 over the last ninety days. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded up $1.73 on Tuesday, hitting $85.98. The stock had a trading volume of 108,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,508,431. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,161.54 and a beta of 2.32.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

