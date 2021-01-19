DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 118,906 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,502 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 118,906 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.10% of Electronic Arts worth $39,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 51.2% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,542 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,584 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $6,521,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 452,003 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $64,908,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,906 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.14. The stock had a trading volume of 127,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,060. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.10. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $147.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $711,622.50. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $1,409,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,614 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.24.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

