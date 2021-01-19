DNB Asset Management AS Sells 291,059 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,855,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 291,059 shares during the quarter. Criteo comprises approximately 0.9% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 8.06% of Criteo worth $99,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRTO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 19,747 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 7.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 755.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 153,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 135,976 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 13.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRTO traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.66. 16,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,277. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $22.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $185.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

