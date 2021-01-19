DNB Asset Management AS Sells 38,214 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38,214 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.36% of Ulta Beauty worth $58,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 25,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3,051.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock traded down $8.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.48. The company had a trading volume of 21,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,601. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 74.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.53 and a 200 day moving average of $238.04. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $305.95.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.19.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

