DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) Stock Price Down 23.3%

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF)’s stock price dropped 23.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.94 and last traded at $42.94. Approximately 2,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70.

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft provides catering services in Austria, Turkey, Great Britain, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Airline Catering; International Event Catering; and Restaurants, Lounges & Hotel. The Airline Catering division offers airline catering services.

