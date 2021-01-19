Dragon Coins Market Cap Reaches $8.54 Million (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One Dragon Coins token can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $8.54 million and $1,456.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00057847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.58 or 0.00539189 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00042238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,380.34 or 0.03905260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00013167 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00015684 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins is a token. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.