Dragoneer Growth Opportunities (NYSE:DGNR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.75

Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 243298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.47.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.