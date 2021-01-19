DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.19.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

NYSE:DTE traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.38. 11,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.51 and a 200 day moving average of $119.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total value of $93,184.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $52,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $641,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,217 shares of company stock valued at $797,917. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in DTE Energy by 78.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 72.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

