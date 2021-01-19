Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ducommun from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

DCO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.77. 5,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,520. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.26 and a 200 day moving average of $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $641.63 million, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.60 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $159,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,380.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,472,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,406 shares of company stock worth $332,630 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 522.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the third quarter valued at $335,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

