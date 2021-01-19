Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for about 0.7% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.83.

NYSE DUK traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.38. 2,452,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,602. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.61.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

