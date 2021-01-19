Dynex Power (OTCMKTS:DNXWF) Shares Down 14.7%

Dynex Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNXWF) shares dropped 14.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.