Eastmain Resources Inc. (ER.TO) (TSE:ER) Stock Price Up 10%

Eastmain Resources Inc. (ER.TO) (TSE:ER) rose 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 21,055 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 486,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The stock has a market cap of C$79.92 million and a P/E ratio of -4.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

About Eastmain Resources Inc. (ER.TO) (TSE:ER)

Eastmain Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eastmain Mines Inc, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, nickel, platinum, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Clearwater project, which hosts the Eau Claire gold deposit covering an area of 201 square kilometers located in the central portion of the Eastmain River Greenstone Belt within the James Bay Mining District of QuÃ©bec.

