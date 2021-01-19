Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,900 shares during the period. Eastman Chemical accounts for about 1.7% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 148.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,189 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 35.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 180,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 47,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $91.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $41,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,003.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.91. 34,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $110.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.56. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.