Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Increased by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises approximately 1.9% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $32,654,631.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares in the company, valued at $150,726,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECL stock traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.24. The company had a trading volume of 22,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,440. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.33, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.62.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.57.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

