EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) (TSE:ECO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.19

EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) (TSE:ECO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.19 and last traded at C$4.19, with a volume of 98787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.13.

The stock has a market cap of C$236.46 million and a PE ratio of -104.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a current ratio of 37.13.

Get EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) alerts:

EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) (TSE:ECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) news, Senior Officer Robert Martin Haire sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.65, for a total value of C$547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$329,189.85. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 344,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,515.

EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ECO)

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.