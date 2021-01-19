Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $746.90

Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $746.90 and traded as high as $921.00. Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) shares last traded at $907.50, with a volume of 540,710 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 707.55 ($9.24).

Get Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 878.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 751.70. The firm has a market cap of £4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

In other Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) news, insider Karen Guerra sold 24,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.31), for a total value of £195,324.84 ($255,193.15).

About Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.