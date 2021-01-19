Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.07

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.07 and last traded at C$12.40, with a volume of 386382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.48.

EFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.16.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 112.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.41, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 12.05.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$243.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$230.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Colman sold 27,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.73, for a total transaction of C$155,993.52.

About Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

