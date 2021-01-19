Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $190.77 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $191.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $182.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.73.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

