Elm Partners Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Elm Partners Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,540. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.24. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

