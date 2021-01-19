Elm Partners Management LLC Has $10.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Elm Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.5% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.1% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $82,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $85,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 866.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter.

VNQI stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,490. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.85. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $59.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%.

