Elm Partners Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Elm Partners Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

SCHC stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.28. 36,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,880. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.75. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $38.93.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

