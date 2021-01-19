Elm Partners Management LLC Has $4.87 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Elm Partners Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $69.72. 81,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,440. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.80. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $70.63.

