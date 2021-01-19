Elm Partners Management LLC Has $58.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Elm Partners Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,054 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 8.7% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC owned 0.41% of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares worth $58,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $4,824,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 592,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,978,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 24,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,073,000 after acquiring an additional 25,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $61.78. 363,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,285,550. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.32. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $62.83.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

