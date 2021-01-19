Elm Partners Management LLC Sells 17,635 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Elm Partners Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,635 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF makes up 0.5% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWC. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of EWC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.89. The stock had a trading volume of 143,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,200. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

