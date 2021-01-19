Elm Partners Management LLC Sells 3,188 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Elm Partners Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 295.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.33. 1,033,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,848,270. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.52 and a 1 year high of $88.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.87 and a 200 day moving average of $84.95.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.