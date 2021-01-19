Elm Partners Management LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Elm Partners Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,970 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF worth $11,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBCA. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $538,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $27.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,880. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.96. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $28.04.

