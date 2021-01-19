Elm Partners Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Elm Partners Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.8% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,186,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,953,000 after acquiring an additional 64,410 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,102,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,070,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 747,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,690,000 after purchasing an additional 45,664 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 579,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 145,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.23. 7,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,660. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $125.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.69.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

