Elrond (EGLD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $50.34 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $38.24 or 0.00104567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $638.84 million and approximately $50.34 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006355 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00021216 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,033,142 coins and its circulating supply is 16,708,009 coins. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars.

