Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
EMGCQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,667. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26. The company has a market cap of $41.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of -1.30. Emergent Capital has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 14.25, a current ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
Emergent Capital Company Profile
