Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

EMGCQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,667. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26. The company has a market cap of $41.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of -1.30. Emergent Capital has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 14.25, a current ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Emergent Capital Company Profile

Emergent Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

