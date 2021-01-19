Eminer (EM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.51 Million

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Eminer has a market cap of $7.22 million and $6.51 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Eminer has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One Eminer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00058260 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.83 or 0.00529403 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005583 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000237 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00043000 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.24 or 0.03909045 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016197 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00012590 BTC.
According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. “
