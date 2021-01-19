EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 162,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered EML Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get EML Payments alerts:

EMCHF remained flat at $$2.80 during trading on Tuesday. EML Payments has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $3.77.

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. Its portfolio of payment solutions offers options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives, and rewards, as well as white label payments and banking-as-a-service technology. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for various corporate brands.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for EML Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EML Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.