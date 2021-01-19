Empty Set Dollar Trading Down 15.1% Over Last Week (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $251.44 million and $2.69 million worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar token can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00045327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00117616 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00073995 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00247075 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000743 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,613.87 or 0.97269551 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Token Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 481,710,085 tokens. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

Empty Set Dollar Token Trading

Empty Set Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

