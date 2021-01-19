Encompass Health (EHC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Encompass Health to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Encompass Health has set its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.79-0.90 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $0.79-0.90 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03.

Encompass Health has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $59.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EHC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised shares of Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.07.

In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $500,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

