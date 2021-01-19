Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) in a research note issued on Sunday, January 17th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.12. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EDV. Pi Financial raised their price objective on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.50.

Shares of TSE EDV opened at C$27.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$30.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Endeavour Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$15.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.21.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$641.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$565.70 million.

In other news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$795,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 592,602 shares in the company, valued at C$17,778,060.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

