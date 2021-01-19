Endor Protocol Price Tops $0.0097 on Top Exchanges (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $14.12 million and $2.33 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.87 or 0.00349885 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00028190 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003915 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001444 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000155 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $512.37 or 0.01412969 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

