Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) Given a €10.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €9.28 ($10.92).

Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) stock opened at €8.75 ($10.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion and a PE ratio of -3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.29. Eni S.p.A. has a one year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a one year high of €13.97 ($16.44). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €8.70 and a 200 day moving average of €7.87.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

