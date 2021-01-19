EOS Hits One Day Volume of $2.47 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One EOS coin can now be bought for $2.76 or 0.00007803 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $2.59 billion and $2.47 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,026,324,607 coins and its circulating supply is 939,624,595 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

