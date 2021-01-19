(EQI.TO) (TSE:EQI) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of (EQI.TO) (TSE:EQI) rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.28 and last traded at C$10.28. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.22.

(EQI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:EQI)

Equity Financial Holdings Inc, a financial services company, through its subsidiary, Equity Financial Trust Company, provides alternative residential mortgage loans to non-prime and near-prime customers in Canada. It offers residential mortgage loans on single family homes through a network of independent mortgage brokers in Ontario.

