Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $4,570,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 68.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 622,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,168,000 after buying an additional 252,489 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

ELS opened at $60.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $77.55.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

