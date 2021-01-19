Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ELS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.78. 23,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $77.55.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,189,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after buying an additional 338,060 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 454,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,839,000 after purchasing an additional 255,150 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 622,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,174,000 after acquiring an additional 252,581 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,121,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,745,000 after acquiring an additional 249,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,630,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,823,000 after acquiring an additional 164,411 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

