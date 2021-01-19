ESBC Trading Up 14.4% This Week (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last week, ESBC has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $444,592.25 and approximately $187,102.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 25,584,720 coins and its circulating supply is 25,315,554 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

ESBC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

