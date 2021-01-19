Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (BATS:WUGI) Shares Down 1.6%

Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (BATS:WUGI) shares fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.16 and last traded at $52.40. 27,429 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $53.23.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Esoterica NextG Economy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (BATS:WUGI) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Esoterica NextG Economy ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

