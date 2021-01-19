Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 185.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 10,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

Essex Property Trust stock traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.18. 338,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,298. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.81 and a 12 month high of $329.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

