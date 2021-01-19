EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Downgraded by Societe Generale

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ESLOY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESLOY traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $81.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

