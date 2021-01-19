Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.97

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.97 and last traded at $53.53, with a volume of 137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. The business had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Establishment Labs news, COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 4,915 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $134,081.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,008.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $278,536.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,258 shares of company stock worth $3,218,261. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

