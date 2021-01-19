ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 303.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,881,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,878. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $61.79. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $64.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.