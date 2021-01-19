ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Purchased by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF comprises about 0.9% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $656,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

Shares of HACK traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,580. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $60.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average is $49.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.